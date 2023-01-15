Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar

Scores of people joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the Khalsa College Ground here on Sunday after remaining suspended for 24 hours in view of the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:02 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Scores of people joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the Khalsa College Ground here on Sunday after remaining suspended for 24 hours in view of the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was cremated at his native Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar on Sunday. Gandhi also attended the cremation.

Gandhi offered prayers at Devi Talab temple in Jalandhar before the resumption of the march.

As the march resumed around 3 pm, singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh walked with Gandhi for some distance. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May last year.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MLA Pargat Singh and other party leaders took part in the march.

The yatra will halt for the night in Adampur.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The yatra took a break on Friday in the wake of the Lohri festival. The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

