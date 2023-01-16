Delivery agent chased by dog jumps off building, dies

A food delivery executive, who had suffered critical injuries after jumping off the third floor of an apartment building here out of fear of being attacked by a chasing pet dog of a customer, succumbed at a hospital here, police said on Monday.

The 23-year-old man sustained head injuries and was hospitalised following the incident on January 11 died on Saturday, even as the dog's owner has been booked on charge of causing death by negligence, the police said. The man, working with a food ordering and delivery platform, had gone to deliver a food parcel to the customer (dog's owner) at the apartment and the dog lunged at the door after it was opened. Scared of the dog, he ran. As he ran, the dog chased him after which he jumped off the building and suffered head injuries, a police official said.

Following a complaint by the man's brother, the police filed a case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the dog owner. Following the man's death, the FIR was now altered to Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC, the official said. The Telangana Pavement Workers Union demanded compensation be given to the man under the Workmen Compensation Act and both the dog owner and the food delivery platform should provide Rs 21,99,500 as compensation. A social media user also demanded that compensation be given by both the food delivery platform and the customer.

