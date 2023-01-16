Swedish PM Kristersson condemns Russian attack in Dnipro
Sweden condemns Russian attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian targets, including an attack against an apartment block in Dnipro, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told news conference with European Council President Charles Michel.
Sweden condemns Russian attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian targets, including an attack against an apartment block in Dnipro, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told news conference with European Council President Charles Michel. "The Swedish government condemns in the strongest terms Russia's continuing, systemic attacks against civilians, civilian objects and critical infrastructure, including Saturday's attack on an apartment block in the town of Dnipro," Kristersson said.
"Those responsible for war crimes will be held to account," he added. Sweden holds the rotating EU presidency since the turn of the year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia fires more than 20 missiles at Ukraine on New Year's Eve
CID seizes burnt remnants of 2 Russian nationals from crematorium
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: New Year's Day attacks
Cooperating on news coverage a big goal for Chinese, Russian governments: Report
Probe into death of two Russians being conducted with open mind: Odisha DGP