Noida transport firm used fake numbers on vehicles to avoid Delhi entry tax, 5 held

They run a transport firm and used forged number plates on the vehicles. These forged number plates helped them avoid legal action in case of any challan or accident.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:50 IST
A Noida-based transport firm has been using forged number plates on its commercial vehicles to avoid entry fees into Delhi and five people have been arrested in this connection, police said on Monday.

Police have recovered around one and a half dozen forged number plates and impounded six mini-vans or pick-up trucks from the firm, a senior police officer said.

Those held have been identified as Deepu, Ikrar, Jabir, Isaaq and Neeraj Kumar, police said.

“These accused have been arrested by officials of the Noida Sector 63 police station. They run a transport firm and used forged number plates on the vehicles. These forged number plates helped them avoid legal action in case of any challan or accident. This also facilitated their movement in NCR,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

He said police are further investigating if any of the vehicles used in the transport firm have been involved in any crime or accident.

Another official said the forged number plates and documents were used by the company to avoid entry fees in Delhi, which is levied on commercial vehicles.

“In the event of any vehicle getting involved in an accident, or traffic rule violation, the e-challan would automatically get issued in the name of the owner of vehicles whose registration number were used by this company fraudulently,” the official added.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all three related to forgery) and 482 (using a false property mark), police said.

The accused were produced in a local court which remanded them to judicial custody, they added.

