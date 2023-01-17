Left Menu

Local Congress leader beaten with iron rods in Kannur

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 17-01-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 10:11 IST
Local Congress leader beaten with iron rods in Kannur
  • Country:
  • India

A local Congress leader was beaten up with iron rods and one of his legs broken by some assailants late on Monday in this northern Kerala district.

An officer of Chockli police station, within whose jurisdiction the crime was committed, said the incident occurred around 11 PM on Monday near Panoor area when the victim -- a Congress Block president -- was returning from a wedding near his home.

Hashim was attacked in a remote area between the wedding venue and his home, the officer said.

He is presently undergoing treatment and it has not been possible to take his statement yet, the official said.

Therefore, it is not accurately known who the assailants were and how many were involved in the attack.

The official said a few days ago there was a fight between Congress and BJP workers near Panoor and the attack on Hashim may possibly be an outcome of that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023