Local Congress leader beaten with iron rods in Kannur

A local Congress leader was beaten up with iron rods and one of his legs broken by some assailants late on Monday in this northern Kerala district.

An officer of Chockli police station, within whose jurisdiction the crime was committed, said the incident occurred around 11 PM on Monday near Panoor area when the victim -- a Congress Block president -- was returning from a wedding near his home.

Hashim was attacked in a remote area between the wedding venue and his home, the officer said.

He is presently undergoing treatment and it has not been possible to take his statement yet, the official said.

Therefore, it is not accurately known who the assailants were and how many were involved in the attack.

The official said a few days ago there was a fight between Congress and BJP workers near Panoor and the attack on Hashim may possibly be an outcome of that.

