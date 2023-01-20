Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. announces $2.5 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine

The United States on Thursday announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine it valued at up to $2.5 billion, including hundreds of armored vehicles and support for Ukraine's air defense. The latest assistance includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement.

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY) has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away" Variety quoted his wife, Jan Dance, as saying in the statement.

Nato allies pledge more arms for Ukraine, Germany holds out on tanks

Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine on Thursday and some promised to send the tanks Kyiv has requested if Berlin agrees, but Germany gave no sign of lifting a veto on deliveries it fears would provoke Moscow. The issue looks set to dominate Friday talks in Germany between Western allies at Ramstein, Washington's main European air base.

EU Parliament calls for more sanctions against Iranian regime

European lawmakers adopted a resolution on Thursday calling for more sanctions against all Iranian individuals and entities responsible for human right violations and also voted for the Revolutionary Guard Corps to be designated as a terrorist entity. "Iranian authorities must end crackdown on their own citizens (...) Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi should be added to the sanctions list," the European Parliament said in a statement.

Trade unions call for more strikes over Macron's pension reform

More than a million people marched through French cities on Thursday to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age, with a wave of nationwide strikes halting trains, blocking refineries and curbing power generation. Buoyed by their success, the country's leading trade unions called for a second day of strikes on Jan. 31 in a bid to force Macron and his government to back down on a pension reform plan that would see most people work an extra two years to age 64.

Chinese embassy in Lisbon removes CCTV camera after residents' concerns

Surveillance cameras installed at the Chinese Embassy in Portugal's capital Lisbon were removed or repositioned on Thursday after concerns of a "blatant violation of privacy" were raised by residents. Three large 360-degrees surveillance cameras were installed around the consular section two months ago, a resident who wished to remain anonymous told Reuters in December, saying they were concerned they might be able to film apartments buildings and public roads.

Factbox-European states in Estonia pledge weapons for Ukraine

A group of 11 European states have pledged to deliver more arms to Ukraine in its war with Russia, saying they would send main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defence, ammunition and infantry fighting vehicles. The countries that issued the statement from Estonia, calling it the Tallinn Pledge, said they would urge other allies to contribute to the package at a meeting in Ramstein, Germany.

Exclusive-First Brazil logging raids under Lula aim to curb Amazon deforestation

Brazil's first raids against illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were underway on Thursday, after the new leader's pledge to end destruction that surged under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. Reuters exclusively accompanied raids led by environmental agency Ibama in the rainforest state of Para to stop loggers and ranchers illegally clearing the forest. The agency has also launched raids this week in the states of Roraima and Acre, Ibama environmental enforcement coordinator Tatiane Leite said.

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over 'Rust' shooting

American actor Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges carrying prison time in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the 2021 filming of Western "Rust" in New Mexico. Santa Fe's top prosecutor, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, said on Thursday that the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, would also be charged with involuntary manslaughter. She said charges would be filed by the end of this month.

New Zealand's Ardern leaves legacy of kindness, disappointments

Jacinda Ardern has put tiny New Zealand on the map in her five years as prime minister, becoming a global icon for left-leaning politics and women in leadership, even as she struggled at home with the economy and COVID-19 restrictions. The 42-year-old - who gained attention for bringing her baby to a United Nations meeting and wearing a hijab after a massacre targeting Muslims - announced in similarly dramatic fashion on Thursday that she will step down in less than three weeks, saying she had "no more in the tank".

