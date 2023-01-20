Left Menu

Senior Australian official asks China to remove trade impediments

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 07:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 07:22 IST
Senior Australian official asks China to remove trade impediments

Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres called for the removal of China's "trade impediments" on Australian exports in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his office said.

China's Xinhua news agency earlier reported that Thursday's meeting between Australian and Chinese officials had agreed that trade ministers from the two nations will hold virtual discussions "in the near future." No date has been set for the video meeting between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his Australian counterpart, Don Farrell, it said.

"Assistant Minister Ayres raised the importance of cooperation to deliver the outcomes of the World Trade Organization 12th Ministerial Conference, and the removal of current trade impediments affecting Australian exports to China in both countries' interests," a spokeswoman for Ayres said in a statement. Trade ministers for the two nations have not met in three years.

Relations between the two countries are improving after years of strained ties with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit last November. However, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday it was a "step-by-step process". China put unofficial bans on Australian products from coal to wine in 2020, after Australia urged an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and put a 5G network ban on telecoms giant Huawei.

Several Chinese companies received permission to resume purchases of Australian coal in January. Canberra has two complaints at the World Trade Organisation against China's tariffs on Australian wine and barley, and is watching to see if Beijing lifts unofficial trade blockages on other Australian exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023