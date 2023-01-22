Left Menu

Delhi property consultant dies after falling from Noida's tallest building Supernova: Police

It is suspected that he jumped off the 43rd floor of the building and died on the spot, a police spokesperson said.The consultant had met a property broker and visited the building together.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-01-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 16:05 IST
Delhi property consultant dies after falling from Noida's tallest building Supernova: Police
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-based property consultant died allegedly after falling from the 43rd floor of Noida's tallest building in a case of suspected suicide, police officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the 43-year-old consultant visited the Supertech Supernova building in Sector 94, they said.

The 175-metre-tall building is the tallest structure in Noida. It is a residential-cum-commericial space with its upper floors still under construction.

''The victim, who lived in the Rani Bagh area of North West Delhi, had come to see a property at the Supernova building. It is suspected that he jumped off the 43rd floor of the building and died on the spot,'' a police spokesperson said.

The consultant had met a property broker and visited the building together. However, at the time of the incident he was alone on the 43rd floor as the broker had come down to the ground floor of the building, another police official said.

Officials of the Sector 126 Police Station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023