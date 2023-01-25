Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:49 IST
Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Wednesday that it holds short positions in India's Adani Group Companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.
Adani Group is controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adani Group
- Adani Group Companies
- India
- Indian
- Hindenburg Research
- Gautam Adani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India urination case: 2 crew members to join probe
Indian-origin man appointed Director of Toll Road Authority in US
X factor is dropped and mediocrity is retained: Prasad on India's selection calls
Indian stocks give up Monday's gains; Fed chief's speech in focus
Dense fog shrouds northern India; visibility dips below 100 m