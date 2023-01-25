Left Menu

CBI summons Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy for questioning in Vivekananda Reddy killing case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:03 IST
CBI summons Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy for questioning in Vivekananda Reddy killing case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has asked Lok Sabha MP from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Avinash Reddy to appear for questioning on January 28 in connection with the killing of Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, in 2019, officials said Wednesday.

The agency had earlier summoned him on Tuesday but the MP sought more time, following which the CBI has given him a new date of January 28, they said.

According to the CBI charge sheet, Vivekananda Reddy was allegedly seeking a parliamentary poll ticket for himself or Y S Sharmila (sister of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy) or Y S Vijayamma (Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother) instead of the incumbent Avinash Reddy from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

Avinash is a cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

''Hence it is suspected that MP Avinash Reddy has got him (Vivekananda Reddy) killed through his henchman D Siva Shankar Reddy, a leader of the ruling YSR Congress party. Investigation on this aspect is still underway,'' the CBI had said in its charge sheet.

The CBI had arrested Shankar Reddy in November last year and filed a supplementary charge sheet against him in January.

The central agency has said Shankar Reddy offered Rs 10 crore to one K Gangadhar Reddy for taking responsibility of Vivekananda Reddy's murder.

The CBI has kept the probe open to unravel the role of other accused persons in the destruction of scene of crime and larger conspiracy of murder.

It has so far named 248 persons as witnesses in the case and attached their statements.

''Investigation revealed that Vivekananda Reddy was murdered as a result of well-planned conspiracy by T Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy and Shaik Dastagiri, Yaditi Sunil Yadav and Gajala Uma Shankar Reddy, who all had separate and personal grudges/ motives to be a part of the conspiracy of murder," the CBI had said in the first charge sheet.

Dastagiri, who once worked as driver of Vivekananda Reddy, later turned approver and gave a confessional statement before the junior civil judge, Proddatur.

Citing the confessional statement, the CBI said the murder was executed by Gangi Reddy, with the help of Sunil Yadav, Uma Shankar Reddy and Dastagiri.

The conspiracy for murder was hatched by Gangi Reddy a month prior to the offence.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023