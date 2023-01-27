Left Menu

Japan, Netherlands to join US in China chip controls -Bloomberg

Japan and the Netherlands will join the United States in implementing export controls on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China soon, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. Sources have told Reuters that a deal between Dutch and U.S. officials could possibly conclude by the end of the month as representatives from the two countries meet in Washington on Friday.

Japan and the Netherlands will join the United States in implementing export controls on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China soon, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The trilateral talks are set to conclude as early as Friday U.S. time, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Netherlands would expand restrictions on ASML Holding NV in a move that would prevent the sale of machines that are crucial to making certain types of advanced chips, Bloomberg reported. Japan would set similar limits on Nikon Corp, it said. Sources have told Reuters that a deal between Dutch and U.S. officials could possibly conclude by the end of the month as representatives from the two countries meet in Washington on Friday.

