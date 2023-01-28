U.S. Secretary of State condemns Jerusalem synagogue attack
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 05:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 05:56 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned an attack by a Palestinian gunman on the outskirts of Jerusalem that killed seven people and wounded three others in a synagogue.
"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack," Blinken, who is due to travel to the region shortly, said in a statement.
"We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Israel's security."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
