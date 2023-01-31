In call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kills Delhi CM Kejriwal
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 09:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Tuesday.
The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12.05 am. No arrest has been made as the man is mentally challenged, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
Advertisement