In call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kills Delhi CM Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 09:37 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Tuesday.

The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12.05 am. No arrest has been made as the man is mentally challenged, the police said.

