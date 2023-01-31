Left Menu

Two held for running flesh trade racket in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly running a flesh trade racket in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's anti-human trafficking cell laid a trap near a hotel in Mira Road area on Saturday, senior police inspector Samir Ahirrao said.

They caught an auto-rickshaw driver and a woman for allegedly running the prostitution racket, he said.

Another woman, who was being forced into it flesh trade, was rescued, the official said.

A case was registered against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

