5 arrested, 4 detained in connection with stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people were arrested and four detained in connection with stone pelting during an anti-encroachment drive here last week, police said on Monday.

Three policemen were injured in the stone pelting that took place on Saturday during the drive to demolish a vehicle showroom built on encroached land in Malik Market in Narwal bypass area, they said.

The owner of the showroom, Sajad Ahmed Beigh, is among those arrested, according to police.

''We have arrested five people and detained four others in connection with stone pelting that took place during an anti-encroachment drive here,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

They are being questioned at Trikuta Nagar police station, officials said.

