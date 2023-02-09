Left Menu

Maha: Man held for attack on Congress MLC Pradnya Satav

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attacking Congress MLC Pradnya Rajeev Satav in Maharashtras Hingoli district, an official said on Thursday. Fight from front dont be a coward, said the legislator, who is the wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav.A police official said they arrested a man, identified as Mahendra Dongardive, after the MLC filed a complaint.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-02-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 09:15 IST
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attacking Congress MLC Pradnya Rajeev Satav in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, an official said on Thursday. Satav in a tweet on Wednesday said, ''Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda, village Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life.'' "An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front don't be a coward," said the legislator, who is the wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav.

A police official said they arrested a man, identified as Mahendra Dongardive, after the MLC filed a complaint. When contacted, Hingoli Superintendent of Police G Shreedhar said, ''The man attacked MLC Pradnya Satav from behind in Kasbe Dhawanda.'' An offence has been registered against accused Dongardive at Balapur police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 352 (assault or use of criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), he said.

