Two more held over arms dealer’s suicide in UP

Police on Thursday said they arrested two persons, including a BJP leader, after an arms dealer allegedly shot himself dead during a Facebook Live as he was harassed by loan sharks.

Main accused Shailendra Singh Pappu and Hanuman Singh were arrested in connection with the suicide of an arms dealer at Station Road in the Kotwali area, Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said. Pappu is a local BJP leader.

Police on Wednesday had arrested three other accused -- Dev Narayan Singh Puna, Ajay Singh and Alok Singh.

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Others who have been nabbed are Sunil Mishra Raju alias Rajeev Mishra and Awadhesh Thakur.

Nayyar said the land registry done by the accused on the land of the victim has been cancelled.

Besides, the land and property of the accused as well as their sources of income is also being investigated, he added.

The police officer had earlier said action under the Gangsters Act will be taken against the accused.

Among the arrested accused, Dev Narayan Singh Puna is also a local BJP leader. BJP's district media in-charge Pankaj Singh has accepted that the arrested accused Shailendra Singh Pappu and Dev Narayan Singh Puna are local BJP leaders. Puna’s wife is the party head of the Dubhar block of the district.

A local arms dealer, Nandlal Gupta, a resident of Station Road in the Kotwali area of Ballia city, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself during Facebook Live on February 1 after being fed up with harassment from loan sharks.

Police have registered a case against 13 identified and five unidentified persons in this regard.

