U.S., Papua New Guinea negotiate defense agreement

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2023 01:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2023 01:58 IST
The United States and Papua New Guinea have made "substantial progress" on the text of a defense cooperation agreement that lays the groundwork for closer military ties between the two nations, the U.S. Department of State said on Saturday. The negotiations come amid mounting concern over China's intentions toward self-ruled Taiwan and Beijing's extensive claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Negotiators from the U.S. State Department and Papua New Guinea's Department of Foreign Affairs met in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Monday to Friday to discuss a defense cooperation agreement(DCA), the state department said. When complete and signed, the agreement "will be the foundational framework around which our two nations will enhance security cooperations and further strengthen our bilateral relationship," the state department said.

The agreement will also improve the capacity of Papua New Guinea's Defence Force and increase stability and security in the region, the department said. Two weeks ago, the Philippines granted the United States greater access to its military bases.

