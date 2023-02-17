Left Menu

EU and Britain making 'good progress' in Brexit talks, EU's Sefcovic says

The European Union and United Kingdom on Friday made "good progress" in their talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit arrangement, EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic said. "Constructive engagement. Good progress. The shared objective clear: joint solutions, responding to the everyday concerns of people in Northern Ireland," Sefcovic said in a tweet following a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Sefcovic did not provide further detail.

Maros Sefcovic Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

