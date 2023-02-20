Left Menu

China says will never accept U.S. pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 13:03 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China will never accept the United States pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

"China's comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, which is within sovereignty of two independent countries," said ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in response to a question on a meeting between China's top diplomat Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

