EU to include Iranian judges on sanctions list, Luxembourg's Asselborn says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-02-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 13:56 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union will impose sanctions against dozens of Iranians, including judges, for their role in imposing death penalties on protesters, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday.
"Judges, prison workers, people who sentence others to death, dozens of them will get on the list," Asselborn said before a meeting with other foreign ministers from the EU in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asselborn
- Brussels
- Luxembourg
- Iranians
- Jean Asselborn
- The European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Northeast tourist attractions showcased at Indian pavilion at Brussels Expo
EU leaders plan for Zelenskiy to visit to Brussels this week for summit - FT
Brussels says EU exit from Energy Charter Treaty 'unavoidable'
Italy's Meloni to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Brussels on Thursday - source
Brussels says EU exit from Energy Charter Treaty 'unavoidable'