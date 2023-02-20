New ATMIS Deputy Force Commander formally assumes office

The new Deputy Force Commander (DFC), in charge of Support and Logistics for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Major General Peter Kimani Muteti, has assumed duty.

He replaces Maj. Gen. Gerbi Regassa Kebede, who concluded his tour of duty late last year, having served from 2021, first under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and later, ATMIS.

Maj. Gen. Muteti, arrived in Mogadishu, Somalia on Sunday and was received by senior ATMIS military officers, led by the ATMIS military Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Teggegn Kindu Gezu.

On arrival, he inspected a guard of honour mounted by ATMIS Uganda troops at the Force Headquarters.

He brings to the mission a wealth of experience spanning over 37 years in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), where he has served in various capacities and rose through the ranks.

“I look forward to joining my colleagues so that together, we can contribute to security and stability in Somalia. We will ensure that the mission delivers on its mandate,” Maj. Gen. Muteti said in an interview.

In the KDF, Maj. Gen. Muteti, previously served as a Platoon Commander, Company Commander, Battalion-second-in Command and Battalion Commander. Additionally, he also served as the Senior Instructor and Commandant of Kenya Army School.

He holds a master’s degree in Defence Studies and also served as Kenya’s Defence Attaché to the UK.

Prior to his appointment as the ATMIS Deputy Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Muteti, was the Assistant Chief of Kenya Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training.

(With Inputs from APO)