UN chief strongly condemns DPRK missile launch
The UN chief on Sunday strongly condemned the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as news reports said two more missiles had been launched on Monday.
News reports said DPRK had launched a long-range missile on Saturday that landed in the sea in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which triggered the United States to deploy joint air exercises with Japan and the Republic of Korea on Sunday.
On Monday, news reports said DPRK had used a 600 mm multiple rocket launcher to launch two additional missiles.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a statement released by his spokesperson, reiterated his call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.
He also called on Pyongyang to fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and to resume dialogue leading to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
The Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday afternoon about the matter.
