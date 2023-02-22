World Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free passage of Lachin corridor

The International Court of Justice ordered Azerbaijan on Wednesday to ensure Armenia free passage through the Lachin corridor to and from the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh, has been blocked since Dec. 12, when protesters claiming to be environmental activists stopped traffic by setting up tents.

Azerbaijan has denied any blockade, saying the activists are staging a legitimate protest against illegal mining activity.

