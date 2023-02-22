Left Menu

World Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free passage of Lachin corridor

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 21:04 IST
The International Court of Justice ordered Azerbaijan on Wednesday to ensure Armenia free passage through the Lachin corridor to and from the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh, has been blocked since Dec. 12, when protesters claiming to be environmental activists stopped traffic by setting up tents.

Azerbaijan has denied any blockade, saying the activists are staging a legitimate protest against illegal mining activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

