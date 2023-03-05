Syria condemns visit by the top U.S. general to its north east - state media

Syria's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the unannounced visit of the top U.S. military officer to a U.S. base in northeast Syria as "illegal" and a "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty, state news agency SANA reported.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the unannounced visit on Saturday to assess a nearly eight-year-old mission there and to review safeguards for U.S. troops against attack.

