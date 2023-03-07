Ukraine's Zelenskiy: commanders pledge to defend Bakhmut

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine's top military commanders pledged to keep defending Bakhmut when asked how to deal further with the situation of the besieged city. Zelenskiy said that at a meeting of top military officials he had asked the commander of the regional grouping and Ukraine's commander in chief how they proposed to proceed.

"Both generals responded not to withdraw but to strengthen (our defences)," he said in his nightly address. "The command unanimously supported this position. There were no other positions. I told the commander in chief to find the appropriate forces to help our guys in Bakhmut."

