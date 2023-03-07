US intelligence suggests pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines - NYT

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

There was no evidence that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or his top lieutenants in Ukraine were involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing U.S. officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)