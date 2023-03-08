Left Menu

Two killed after being hit by ambulance in Srinagar

Two persons were killed after being hit by an ambulance in the citys Bemina area on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near a childrens hospital, a police official said. The official said a case has been registered.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:44 IST
Two killed after being hit by ambulance in Srinagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed after being hit by an ambulance in the city's Bemina area on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near a children's hospital, a police official said. Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nowpora in Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan a resident of Hadipora in Rafiabad, were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said. The official said a case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

