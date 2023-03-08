Two killed after being hit by ambulance in Srinagar

Two persons were killed after being hit by an ambulance in the city's Bemina area on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near a children's hospital, a police official said. Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nowpora in Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan a resident of Hadipora in Rafiabad, were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said. The official said a case has been registered.

