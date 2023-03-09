Left Menu

10 arrested after huge brawl at Louisiana alternative school

A loaded gun also was found in a grassy area in front of the school, Hicks said.

PTI | Batonrouge | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:40 IST
A brawl involving close to 200 parents and students at an alternative school Wednesday left a Baton Rouge police officer hospitalized and 10 teenagers arrested, authorities said.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to a call about a large fight at 8.15 am at East Baton Rouge Readiness Superintendent's Academy, an alternative school for students with disciplinary issues.

Law enforcement estimated some 200 people were involved in the brawl in the school's courtyard outside the gym, Hicks said.

''I had a deputy punched in the face and possibly bitten,'' she said.

The city police officer was transported to an area hospital with a broken hip and head lacerations, she said.

The sheriff's office arrested a 17-year-old boy on a count of battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace with force/violence and resisting arrest. The office also arrested five teens ages 16 and 17 on a count each of disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.

The sheriff's office also arrested an 18-year-old girl on counts of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school and resisting arrest and a 17-year-old girl on a count of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Baton Rouge police arrested two boys ages 17 and 15 on counts of second-degree battery and aggravated battery, respectively, of a police officer.

It's unclear what sparked the melee. A loaded gun also was found in a grassy area in front of the school, Hicks said.

