Left Menu

Indo-French joint military exercise concludes

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-03-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 09:01 IST
Indo-French joint military exercise concludes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maiden Joint Military Exercise, 'FRINJEX-23' between Indian Army and French Army has concluded at Pangode Military Station, here The two-day exercise, concluded on Wednesday, was aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at tactical level, a Defence release said here on Thursday..

It is for the first time both the nations are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group.

The French contingent, led by Major Kalfon, is part of the French Marine Regiment on board DIXMUDE mission and the other side Indian Army contingent was led by Major Atul Kokar.

The troops from both armies took part in Yoga activities, Night Training exercise and Joint Technology & weapon display, fusing conducted during the two days Joint exercise, the release said.

The exercise was unique in its concept and achieved its core moto -- ''Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in a Contested Environment''.

Members of both contingents also exchanged their expertise on varied operational aspects.

The exercise will fortify the long-standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between Indian and France, it said.

Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander of Pangode Military Station, felicitated the members of French Contingent and presented them with mementos.

Indian as well as French cultural programmes and martial arts were performed during the closing ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023