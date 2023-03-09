Left Menu

Maha will create portal to catalogue work of folk artistes: Minister tells Council

This catalogue will help them to get new work orders, Mungantiwar said.Responding to a question related to pending dues of folk artistes, the minister said, At present, the finance department clears the proposal of honorarium and then we disburse it to the artistes.

A portal that will catalogue the work of folk artistes of Maharashtra and help them get orders will be set up, state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

He was responding to a question raised by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve regarding folk artistes.

''Like Amazon, we are setting up a portal that will catalogue the folk artistes in the state. The portal will have description of their art, a small video, which region or city they live. This catalogue will help them to get new work orders,'' Mungantiwar said.

Responding to a question related to pending dues of folk artistes, the minister said, ''At present, the finance department clears the proposal of honorarium and then we disburse it to the artistes. I have asked my department to come up with a plan to use Direct Benefit Transfer system to pay honorarium.''

