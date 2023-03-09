Left Menu

Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh killed in blast - AFP, citing police

Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh killed in blast - AFP, citing police
Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province, was killed in a blast at his office on Thursday, AFP news agency reported, citing police. "Two people, including Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, have been killed in an explosion this morning," Balkh police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP.

Waziri added that the nature of the blast was unclear, according to the news agency.

