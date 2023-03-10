Islamic State claims responsibility for killing Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 00:03 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Thursday that killed the Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province, the group's Amaq agency reported.
A blast tore through the Taliban governor's office in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday, killing him and two others, police said.
