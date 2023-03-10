Left Menu

Maha: Man charred to death, another injured as fire engulfs tyre shop

A 35-year-old man was charred to death and another person got injured after a major fire broke out in underground power cables and engulfed a tyre shop in Shil Phata area of Maharashtras Thane city on Friday morning, officials said.The incident occurred around 6.30 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC of the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC.The fire broke out in underground power cables near a hotel in Shil.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-03-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 14:54 IST
A 35-year-old man was charred to death and another person got injured after a major fire broke out in underground power cables and engulfed a tyre shop in Shil Phata area of Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

''The fire broke out in underground power cables near a hotel in Shil. The blaze also triggered explosions before it spread to a nearby tyre shop and engulfed it. The victim, Vishal Singh, was sleeping in that shop at that time. He could not escape in time and was charred to death,'' he said.

Another person was injured, Sawant said, adding that he has been hospitalised. ''After the blaze erupted, five fire engines were rushed to the spot,'' he added. The body of the deceased was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. Shil Daighar police are probing the incident.

