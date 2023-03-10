Oman welcomes resumption of diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran - statement
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:38 IST
Oman welcomes a trilateral statement between Saudi Arabia, Iran and China on the resumption of diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The three countries have thanked Oman for hosting previous talks.
