Dalit woman injured in celebratory firing in UP
A Dalit woman has been injured in celebratory firing during a wedding function in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, following which an accused was arrested, police said on Friday.
Mehak (25) sustained a bullet injury in Bhaneda village on Thursday night and was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, they said.
According to circle officer Sharestha Thakur, police have registered a case under IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against three youths -- Janak, Rajnish and Amrish.
One of them has been arrested and a country-made pistol has been seized, the police official said.
