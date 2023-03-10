Left Menu

Prigozhin: ammunition output increased but still a worry for Wagner and Russian army

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:19 IST
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday he had thanked the government for a "heroic" increase in production of ammunition but he was still worried about shortages for his fighters and the Russian army as a whole.

Prigozhin also said Wagner, which has taken heavy losses in fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, had opened recruitment centres in 42 Russian cities.

