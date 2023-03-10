Left Menu

Saudis kept Washington informed on talks with Iran, U.S. not directly involved -White House

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:55 IST
Saudi Arabia kept Washington informed of its talks with Iran to restore diplomatic relations but the United States was not directly involved, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"The Saudis did keep us informed about these talks that they were having, just as we keep them informed on our engagements, but we weren't directly involved," Kirby told reporters.

