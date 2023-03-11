China's Liu Jingguo nominated as candidate for national supervisory commission director

China's Liu Jinguo was nominated as a candidate for director of the National Commission of Supervision on Saturday, which oversees the government's anti-corruption work, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, Zhang Jun was nominated candidate for the president of the Supreme People's Court, and Ying Yong was nominated candidate for procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)