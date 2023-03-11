Maha: CBI arrests RPF official, aide for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Akola

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man for releasing his father who had been arrested in two cases in Maharashtra's Akola district, an official said on Saturday.

The CBI's Nagpur-based anti-corruption branch on Friday caught the RFP inspector and his aide through whom he had demanded and accepted the bribe, the official said.

As per the complaint, the accused official allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the son of a furniture store owner, who was arrested in two cases for buying and storing stolen goods in his shop, he said.

After negotiations, the accused official agreed to settle for Rs 3 lakh, which was to be paid to him in three instalments, the official said. A team of CBI officers laid a trap and caught the inspector red-handed and booked his aide as a co-accused in the case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

