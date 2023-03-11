Five rusted grenades found in Jammu village, destroyed

Five rusted grenades found buried in a village on the outskirts of Jammu were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad on Saturday, officials said.

The grenades were found by a resident of Charangal village in Gharota area during the digging work for the construction of a shop, they said.

After police were informed, a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and destroyed the five grenades in a controlled explosion.

