Five rusted grenades found in Jammu village, destroyed

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:05 IST
Five rusted grenades found buried in a village on the outskirts of Jammu were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad on Saturday, officials said.
The grenades were found by a resident of Charangal village in Gharota area during the digging work for the construction of a shop, they said.
After police were informed, a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and destroyed the five grenades in a controlled explosion.
