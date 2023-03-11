Two women arrested after families clash at Jaipur hospital

Two women were arrested after they fought with each other at the state-run PBM Hospital's trauma centre in Bikaner on Saturday, police said.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

Maya and Saroj, both residents of Chopra Badi in Gangashahr area, got into a heated argument with each other at the trauma centre in the afternoon over some family issues and it escalated into a fight. Soon, their family members also joined in, the police said.

The two women were arrested for disturbing peace, said Station House Officer, Sadar, Lakshan Singh.

The BJP targeted the Congress government over the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

''The anarchy that has swept the state has now reached the hospitals. This is a scene from Bikaner,'' BJP state secretary Laxmikant Bhardwaj said in a tweet in Hindi, sharing the video of the incident.

Replying to Bhardwaj's tweet, Bikaner police said action was taken on the spot and further action will be taken after receiving a report on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)