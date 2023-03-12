Iran supreme court upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident - Emtedad
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:35 IST
Iran's supreme court has upheld the death sentence handed down to dissident Swedish-Iranian Habib Farajollah Chaab, the Iranian Emtedad website reported on Sunday.
Farajollah Chaab went on trial in 2022 on charges of involvement in an attack on a 2018 military parade that killed 25 people and several other bombings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement