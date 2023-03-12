Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:41 IST
16 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 16 fishermen of Tamil Nadu, who were fishing near the Palk Strait, were arrested on Sunday by the Sri Lankan Navy, officials said.

The arrested fishermen were taken by the Lankan Naval personnel for handing them over to authorities in their country, they said. Their two boats have also been seized and taken away, they added.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss on his Twitter handle condemned the fishermen's arrest. Lanka continuously arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizing their boats leads to loss of livelihoods. ''If a single boat is confiscated, a minimum of 20 families, comprising about 100 members of such families are affected.'' Ramadoss urged the Central government to find a permanent solution to the decades long issue. He requested the State and Central governments to get fishermen and their seized boats released immediately.

