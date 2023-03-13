Left Menu

President Xi says security is the foundation for China's development

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 07:30 IST
China needs security to develop, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Speaking at the closing of the annual parliament session, he said China must modernise its military and achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

On Taiwan, the self-ruled island which China claims its own, Xi said that China must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities and the interference of external forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

