PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government seeks to tap Middle East money to buy out Silicon Valley Bank unit - UK prepares cash lifeline for tech companies hit by Silicon Valley Bank collapse

- Federal Reserve announces emergency lending facility to shore up U.S. banks - Rishi Sunak promises to 'fortify' Britain against threats from Russia and China

Overview - The UK government is trying to get a Middle Eastern buyer for the takeover of the British arm of Silicon Valley Bank to prevent damage spreading across the technology sector.

- British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is preparing a dramatic intervention to provide a lifeline to tech businesses as he seeks to contain the damage caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. - U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled emergency measures on Sunday to shore up the banking system and took control of Signature Bank, as they moved to stem contagion from the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank.

- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to "fortify" Britain against growing threats from Russia and China as he unveiled a 5 billion pounds ($6.06 billion) boost to military spending in an update to UK defence and foreign policy. ($1 = 0.8252 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

