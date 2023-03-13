Bank of England says no other banks affected by SVB collapse

The Bank of England said on Monday that Britain's banking system was sound after the cental bank helped to find a buyer for the British arm of collapsed U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank.

"No other UK banks are directly materially affected by these actions, or by the resolution of SVBUK’s US parent bank," the BoE said in a statement. "The wider UK banking system remains safe, sound, and well capitalised."

