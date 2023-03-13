Maha: Trespassers cause minor fire at defunct hospital in Thane district

Four hospital beds and some medical equipment were damaged in a minor fire allegedly triggered by unidentified persons at a defunct hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a hospital in Kalyan city on around 9.15 pm on Sunday, an official said.

Four unidentified persons entered the premises through the fire exit in the rear and were smoking and drinking. The cigarette butts triggered a minor fire that destroyed four hospital beds and some medical equipment, he said. A case under sections 448 (house trespass) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said.

