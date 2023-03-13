Left Menu

UP: Jailor among six suspended over illegal meetings of Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf in Bareilly jail

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:49 IST
UP: Jailor among six suspended over illegal meetings of Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf in Bareilly jail
Six Bareilly Central Jail personnel, including jailor and deputy jailor, were suspended on Monday for facilitating illegal meetings of visitors with gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf in the prison, officials said.

Anand Kumar, DG (Prison), said action has been taken on the inquiry report of DIG (Prison) R N Pandey.

Those suspended included jailor Rajiv Kumar Mishra, deputy jailor Durgesh Pratap Singh, head jail warder Brijveer Singh, and jail warders Manoj Gaur, Danish Mehndi and Dalpat Singh. Ashraf's brother Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq and Ashraf were recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

Ashraf, a former MLA, is also an accused in the Raju Pal murder case.

