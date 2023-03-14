Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Jury weighing death penalty for NY bike path attacker unable to reach unanimous decision -judge

Updated: 14-03-2023 00:02 IST
The jury weighing the death penalty for Sayfullo Saipov, the man convicted of killing eight people during a 2017 attack on a Manhattan bike path, told the judge overseeing the case on Monday it was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

A unanimous decision is required to impose the death penalty, but it was not yet clear the deliberations were complete. U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick instructed prosecutors and defense lawyers to confer about how he should respond to the note from the jury, which he read aloud in Manhattan federal court.

Judges sometimes instruct juries that initially struggle to reach a verdict to continue deliberating.

